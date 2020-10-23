Carpentersville man pleads guilty to child porn possession

A Carpentersville man who was arrested for possession of child pornography while he was on probation for the same charge on a separate case was sentenced Friday to 11 years in prison.

David Schiferl, 33, of the 500 block of Gentle Breeze Terrace, pleaded guilty to one count.

He will have to serve at least 50% of his sentence. He received credit for the two years he has spent in the Kane County jail awaiting trial and for 55 days spent in a treatment program.

The Illinois attorney general's high-tech crimes bureau investigated the case. In June 2018, authorities found images on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network and traced the user's Internet Protocol address to the Gentle Breeze address. According to Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Bill Engermann, investigators found the images on Schiferl's cellphone.

The images depicted a girl under age 13. According to the title of the image, it was marketed as depicting a 9-year-old girl and was "hard core."

Schiferl was arrested in August 2018.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in Lake County. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years probation.

Schiferl will have to register for the rest of his life as a sex offender.