 

Retail/residential development could replace Mount Prospect shopping center

  • Mount Prospect officials expect a proposal to come forward next month calling for the demolition of the Prospect Place Shopping Center on the south side of downtown. It would be replaced with a mixed-use development featuring retail uses and residential units.

      Mount Prospect officials expect a proposal to come forward next month calling for the demolition of the Prospect Place Shopping Center on the south side of downtown. It would be replaced with a mixed-use development featuring retail uses and residential units. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • The next major redevelopment in downtown Mount Prospect could be the replacement of the Prospect Place Shopping Center with a mixed-use development featuring retail uses and residential units.

      The next major redevelopment in downtown Mount Prospect could be the replacement of the Prospect Place Shopping Center with a mixed-use development featuring retail uses and residential units. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 10/22/2020 12:33 PM

The next step in the remaking of downtown Mount Prospect could be the construction of a new retail/residential development on the site of the Prospect Place Shopping Center, south of the railroad tracks.

Community Development Director Bill Cooney said Thursday he expects a proposal for tearing down the shopping center at 11 W. Prospect Ave. and replacing it with a building featuring ground floor retail uses and residential units on the upper floors.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It would complement other recent developments in the downtown, including the 20 West and Maple Street Lofts projects.

"We expect to have plans submitted by probably early November," Cooney said during Thursday's meeting of the village's Economic Development Commission.

The location, on a block bounded by West Prospect Avenue, South Main Street, West Evergreen Avenue, and North Wille Avenue, is the former longtime site of Keefer's Pharmacy. Other businesses include Al's Shoe Service and Nikki's Hair Salon. Another business, Sahara Window & Doors, recently vacated the shopping center.

The remaining tenants have met with the village, Cooney said.

The proposal is coming from First Equity Group, which spearheaded the 10 N. Main St. development on the former Central Plaza site, according to Cooney. The developer has a contract for the Prospect Avenue property.

"It will be more similar to what is at 20 West, because it will have retail and restaurant space on the first floor," Cooney said of the expected proposal.

Officials expect the proposal to include 12,000-15,000 square feet of retail space. Since plans have not yet been submitted, it is not clear how many stories the building would be, Cooney said.

The matter could go before the village's planning and zoning commission in December.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 