Input sought in Lake County forest preserve's Oriole Grove plan

A special meeting will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, to gather public comment on a master plan for Oriole Grove Forest Preserve near Lake Bluff.

The meeting of the Lake County Forest Preserve District's planning committee will be held virtually. Forest preserve staff will present two concept plans for improving public access and restoring natural resources at Oriole Grove, west of Green Bay Road between Lake Bluff and Lake Forest.

Instructions on how to attend the meeting remotely are included with the meeting agenda online at LCFPD.org/board.