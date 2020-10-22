Illinois reports 4,942 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

Restaurants and bars in DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties must halt indoor service as of Friday temporarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The number of new COVID-19 cases spiked to 4,942 Thursday, a new high, and 44 more people died from the disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That brings the state's caseload to 360,159 and deaths to 9,387 since the pandemic began.

In a week, daily infections have risen by over 36%, or an average of 4,007 in the last seven days compared to 2,988 between Oct. 9 to 15.

Meanwhile, some suburban restaurant owners are vowing to defy a ban on indoor dining that goes into effect Friday in DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered the restrictions Tuesday after the COVID-19 test positivity rate surpassed 8% in the four counties.

Illinois' test positivity rate is 5.7% based on a seven-day average and reflects an upward trend. Labs processed 80,977 tests in the last 24 hours.

There were 2,463 patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, a number that hasn't been surpassed since early June and is higher than the seven-day average of 2,180.

Hospitalizations are up 335 a day now compared to the average of 1,845 from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14.

The state's recovery rate from the virus is 97%.

The state's largest daily count of COVID-19 infections was 5,368 on Sept. 4, but that included cases that were backlogged because of data processing problems since corrected.

McHenry County recorded 140 new cases Thursday -- the first time the county has recorded more than 100 new cases in a single day. Those new cases are from 1,110 tests results, showing a daily infection rate of 12.6%. The seven-day average test positivity rate for McHenry climbed to 9.1%.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.