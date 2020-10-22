Arlington Heights police investigate suspicious incident
Updated 10/22/2020 12:30 PM
Arlington Heights police are investigating a suspicious incident in which a juvenile reported being followed by a man that made the child feel uncomfortable.
The incident occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday near Jules Street and Dryden Avenue.
Police said Thursday no communication or contact occurred between the two, and the owner of a red vehicle passing by at the time was contacted and found not to be involved.
Authorities are trying to identify the man, who was described as having olive-colored skin, possibly Hispanic, in his 50s, and wearing a reflective yellow jacket and dark pants.
Those with information are asked to call police at (847) 368-5353.
