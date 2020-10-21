Some Lake County school districts hit brakes on planned hybrid learning

Schools in Libertyville and Vernon Hills have paused hybrid models of in-school learning planned to start next week.

Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128, Libertyville Elementary District 70 and Hawthorn Elementary District 73 will delay or consider changes based on the Lake County Health Department's finding of a "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials said transmission has been in that category for seven consecutive days with rates of new cases not seen since spring.

The department on Tuesday recommended all public and private K-12 schools in Lake County transition to virtual learning to protect students, staff and families and to slow the spread of the virus.

The District 128 school board in an emergency meeting Tuesday night voted 6-1 to delay the planned start of hybrid learning by two weeks at Libertyville and Vernon Hills high schools.

The first day of in-school learning for students who chose that method will be Nov. 12 rather than Oct. 29.

"We're not being asked to do the easy thing here. We're being asked to do the right thing," board president Pat Groody said.

Superintendent Prentiss Lea and Groody emphasized the delay doesn't mean the district is changing the directive to proceed with hybrid learning.

"We're committed to getting the kids back in school," Groody told more than 1,000 viewers on the Zoom meeting conference. "Please be patient and please be supportive of the effort."

Both districts 70 and 73, which are K-8 districts, had been scheduled to start hybrid models.

District 70 Superintendent Matt Barbini, in a letter to parents Monday, noted that in order for a change in learning model (virtual, hybrid or in-person) to occur, incidence rates must be within a threshold for at least seven consecutive days.

The district is waiting results for Thursday, as it could mark the seventh consecutive day the COVID rate is 14 per 100,000, the threshold for virtual learning.

Barbini said that if the 14 per 100,000 rate continues for the 60048 area code Wednesday and Thursday, the hybrid reopening plan will be put on hold and District 70 will be placed in virtual learning for at least 10 days while the rates are monitored.

Barbini said that barring a directive from the state school superintendent or change to Phase 3 of Restore Illinois, the decision to offer virtual, hybrid or in-person learning is determined by local school districts.

With that, Barbini said that if results on Wednesday or Thursday fall in the 7 to 14 per 100,000 category, the district will continue with reopening plans and welcome K-1 students back Monday.

"We will be monitoring this closely and encourage you to as well," he told parents.

In District 73, Superintendent Pete Hannigan said all students will continue to learn remotely until further notice. The health department, he added, recommended hybrid learning once the county returns to a "moderate" (between 7 and 14 incidents per 100,000) level for seven consecutive days.

He said he will update the public health data and impact on the start date for hybrid instruction at the next school board meeting Nov. 12.