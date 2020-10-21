Schaumburg woman found dead in vacant lot in Chicago

A 30-year-old Schaumburg woman was found dead Tuesday morning in Humboldt Park, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department.

Jessica Elsayed was found just after 7 a.m. in a vacant lot on the 800 block of North Drake Avenue, according to the news release.

After Chicago firefighters were unable to detect Elsayed's pulse at the scene, she was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 7:30 a.m.

First responders said there were no apparent signs of trauma.