Schaumburg woman found dead in vacant lot in Chicago
Updated 10/21/2020 4:33 PM
A 30-year-old Schaumburg woman was found dead Tuesday morning in Humboldt Park, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department.
Jessica Elsayed was found just after 7 a.m. in a vacant lot on the 800 block of North Drake Avenue, according to the news release.
After Chicago firefighters were unable to detect Elsayed's pulse at the scene, she was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 7:30 a.m.
First responders said there were no apparent signs of trauma.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.