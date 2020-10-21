Northbrook mourns death of retired Police Chief Charles Wernick

Northbrook is mourning the passing of former Police Chief Charles Wernick.

Wernick, who retired after 45 years of police work on Nov. 1, 2017, died on Oct. 19.

A resident of Florida but formerly of Long Grove, Wernick, 74, died of COVID-19, according to a friend's Facebook post.

He served 12 years as Northbrook's police chief, recruited from a similar position in Highwood in 2005. He began his career as a patrol officer in Evanston in 1972.

"Chuck was a cop's cop," said Northbrook Village President Sandy Frum.

"You knew how deeply he cared about being a police officer," she said. "I think he truly loved being a policeman, and you knew he cared about the police, but he cared about the community, about everybody. He had a way of connecting with people."

Wernick was acknowledged for working well with Northbrook business owners, community leaders and village officials.

Before his retirement, in August 2017 a Village of Northbrook release noted his efforts to improve security at Northbrook Court by adding patrols and unmarked cars.

The release stated he was an early leader in the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force.

It was estimated that Wernick helped train more than 2,000 officers during the course of his career, in areas including homicide and death investigation.

"Retired Chief Chuck Wernick was a true leader who earned the respect of the men and women of the Northbrook Police Department and who never lost sight of boots on the ground and our mission," said current Northbrook Chief of Police Roger Adkins Jr.

"In addition to the Police Department and village staff and officials, Chuck developed a strong relationship with the community, which he shared was one of the most valuable lessons he learned as a police officer in Evanston and instilled in me. His numerous years in service to law enforcement touched many," Adkins said.

"I was saddened by the news and he will be greatly missed."

Frum, part of village government since 1981, recalled seeing Wernick participate in many civic events, such as Northbrook Days and the annual menorah lighting at Lubavitch Chabad of Northbrook.

"My sense is the community loved him and he loved the community," she said.

In Evanston Wernick earned promotion to sergeant then lieutenant. He took became Highwood's police chief in 2001 before arriving with the Northbrook force.

"From his first day on the job, Chief Wernick gained the respect of the department and of the community. He was 'hands-on' and a no-nonsense leader who also had a very compassionate heart for his work and for those he served," said Northbrook Village Manager Rich Nahrstadt. "He will be greatly missed. He was our friend."