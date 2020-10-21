No injuries in Arlington Heights house fire

Arlington Heights Fire Department officials believe a fire that started in the attic of a two-story house on the 2300 block of Cedar Glen Drive Tuesday night was caused by buildup in the chimney.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that was reported just before 8:30 p.m.

Division Chief Dave Roberts said the residents of the house noticed a haze in the home shortly after starting a fire in the fireplace.

"The resident then went outside and saw smoke where it shouldn't be coming from," Roberts said.

Firefighters could see smoke coming from the rear of the house upon arrival. Once firefighters were able to make it inside the attic to extinguish the blaze, they reported much of the fire damage was located near the chimney flue. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Roberts said.

Roberts urged homeowners to have their chimneys and fireplaces professionally inspected and cleaned every year to avoid any fires that can be caused by soot buildup.

"We've had a couple of these recently, so we're a bit concerned and want to warn residents before we have anymore of them," he said.