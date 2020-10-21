Mount Prospect issues federal grants to public agencies for COVID costs

Several public agencies needing to recover costs stemming from COVID-19 stand to benefit from grant funds distributed by Mount Prospect.

On Tuesday, the village board approved more than $150,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds specifically targeted for public services affected by the coronavirus.

The grants are over and above the usual block grants the village receives, Mayor Arlene Juracek said.

Community Development Director Bill Cooney told the board the village has received about $250,000 annually in block grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development since the early 1980s.

The funds are generally used to benefit low- to moderate-income residents, Cooney said. Recently, much of the funds have been used for sidewalk improvements in low- to moderate-income areas.

This new round of funding, $154,667, is part of grants directed at preventing, preparing for and responding to the coronavirus, he said.

"We're going to spend this first round on public service activities, because as you know, there are a lot of people struggling out there, (lower- to moderate-income) individuals that have been out of work," Cooney said.

These activities will include rent assistance, hotel/motel overnight stays, food pantry distribution and meal delivery to those who are quarantined or medically vulnerable.

Cooney estimated 523 residents will be assisted.

The village's human services department will receive $22,457 for emergency food distribution.

NorthWest Compass will be provided $59,000 for rent and mortgage assistance and $2,750 for short-term motel stays.

JOURNEYS will receive $35,000 for emergency shelter and services for the homeless.

Search Inc. will be allocated $5,400 for PPE for Group Homes and $11,250 for food for residents in quarantine.

Glenkirk will also receive $3,810 for food for quarantined residents.

Access to Care will be provided $5,000 for health care services.

And WINGS will be granted $10,000 for services to prevent homelessness for victims of domestic violence.