Fire leaves Palatine townhouses uninhabitable

According to a news release issued late Wednesday night, the Palatine Fire Department arrived on the block of North Brice Court at 3:48 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the first floor. Once inside, firefighters discovered the flames extended from adjoining walls on the first floor into the second floor.

No one was injured, and the fire was deemed under control at 4:12 p.m., the news release said.

No damage estimate was available. The fire remains under investigation.