Feder: 'Dream realized' as Jennifer Keiper moves up to CBS News Radio anchor

Come November a lot more people will be hearing Jennifer Keiper every day.

The highly regarded Chicago radio news veteran, who now works for Entercom all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, has been hired as a national news anchor for CBS News Radio, starting November 9.

Based in Chicago, Keiper will be heard on the network's hourly newscasts, which air on WBBM Newsradio and more than 1,000 affiliates nationwide.

"She'll be leaving WBBM, but still kind of be here at the same time," Ron Gleason, brand manager of WBBM Newsradio, told staffers in an email Tuesday. "The network's gain is our loss, although I'm sure we'll be hearing plenty from Jennifer at the top of the hour!"

The move marks a return to network radio news for Keiper, who served as the first Midwest correspondent for Fox News Radio from 2008 to 2014. CBS News Radio (formerly known as CBS Radio News) is the legacy of the old CBS Radio Network. Entercom acquired the network's local stations in 2017.

