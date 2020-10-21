Fatal police shooting in Waukegan

One person was killed and another was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Waukegan, police said in a news release Wednesday.

A Black man in his late teens from Waukegan was killed and a Black woman in her 20s from Waukegan was injured. The shooing occurred Tuesday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and South Avenue, police said.

Illinois State Police (ISP) -- Zone 1 Investigations are investigating the shooting. Once the ISP has completed its investigation, those findings will be presented to the Lake County state's attorney's office for review, according to the release.

At approximately 11:55 p.m., a Waukegan police officer was investigating a vehicle with two people inside in the area of Liberty and Oak streets. The vehicle fled and was spotted moments later in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and South Avenue.

A different police officer was outside his squad car and approached the vehicle when it began to reverse, according to the news release. The officer feared for his safety and fired his semi-automatic pistol, striking the female driver and male passenger, according to the release.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but expected to recover, according to the news release. The passenger was taken to an area hospital where he later died, due to his injuries.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper has scheduled an autopsy for today. Once the autopsy has been completed and proper family notifications have been made, Cooper will release the passenger's identity.

No firearm was recovered from the fleeing vehicle, according to the release.

Waukegan Police Department uses body and squad car cameras.