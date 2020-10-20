Principal: Glenbrook South administrator tests positive for COVID-19

After a positive case of COVID-19 was diagnosed Monday within Glenbrook South High School's administrative staff, 11 employees have been quarantined until Nov. 2, according to emails obtained by the Herald that were sent to staff members Monday evening and to parents and students late Tuesday.

An email sent by Glenbrook South Principal Dr. Lauren Fagel to staff shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, the eve of the first day of full hybrid a.m./p.m. learning in Glenbrook High Schools District 225, stated that, in addition to the person with the positive test, four other administrators plus six more employees were in close contact within 48 hours of symptom onset.

No other staff members or any students were in contact with the person who tested positive, according to Fagel's email.

Though quarantined employees could remain available remotely and district administrators would be present throughout the two weeks to provide assistance at the school, after consulting the Cook County Department of Public Health, the district is closing the main office of Glenbrook South through Nov. 2, the email said.

Assistant principal for the Dean's Office Ron Bean, assistant dean Sean Garrison and interim athletic director Andy Turner would remain in the building to supervise, in addition to department chairs, according to the email.

On Tuesday evening, Dr. Fagel sent a second email on the topic to students, parents and guardians.

That email also said that 11 people would be quarantined for 14 days, including several members of Glenbrook South administration, and that no students had been in close contact with the person testing positive.

It outlined steps the school is taking to prevent further spread of COVID-19, including monitoring staff and students for symptoms and evaluations of illness reports to identify possible outbreaks; and conducting enhanced cleaning and disinfection of areas affected by potential exposure to the disease.

About 25 percent of Glenbrook South student attended class in-person Tuesday -- the first day of hybrid instruction. It ran "very smoothly," the email noted.

Freshmen led the way with 226 attending either morning or afternoon classes, followed by 189 juniors, 169 sophomores and 152 seniors.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Johns, a district spokeswoman and District 225 school board members couldn't be reached for comment by email Tuesday evening. Calls to Fagel and Bean seeking comment weren't immediately returned.