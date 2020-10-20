Huntley apartment fire displaces four families

Four families were displaced, but no one was injured in an early morning apartment fire today in Huntley.

Huntley Fire Protection District officials said they were called at 6:21 a.m. to the 10000 block of Church Street and found a fire on the second floor of a six-unit apartment building.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, but all six units were deemed uninhabitable, fire officials said. Two of the units were unoccupied.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.