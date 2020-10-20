Feder: Block Club Chicago launches free coronavirus hotline

A free coronavirus information hotline is being launched today by Block Club Chicago, the nonprofit digital news site, Robert Feder writes.

The hotline -- (312) 248-4876 -- will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the public invited to call or text with questions. After hours, callers can leave a message.

Assistance in Spanish will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Question topics may range from symptoms, city rules and testing access to housing aid, unemployment benefits, free food and other resources for those out of work.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.