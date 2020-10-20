Amazon looking to hire 1,500 in suburbs

Employees at Amazon's new Romeoville fulfillment center prepare the first customer order from the facility in 2017 -- a set of decorative cylinder planters shipped to a customer in Naperville. COURTESY OF AMAZON

Amazon is hiring to fill 1,500 positions in the Chicago area for its new grocery store concept, the company announced Tuesday.

Amazon Fresh, the technology giant's new grocery store concept, is opening four stores, in Naperville, Bloomingdale, Oak Lawn and Schaumburg.

Full-time and part-time positions, including managers, will be available. Employees will be cross-trained in everything from customer service to stocking shelves, packing customer orders and preparing food offerings for customers each day. Pay will start at $15 per hour and will include benefits, according to the company's announcement.

