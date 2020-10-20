Amazon looking to hire 1,500 in suburbs
Updated 10/20/2020 9:46 PM
Amazon is hiring to fill 1,500 positions in the Chicago area for its new grocery store concept, the company announced Tuesday.
Amazon Fresh, the technology giant's new grocery store concept, is opening four stores, in Naperville, Bloomingdale, Oak Lawn and Schaumburg.
Full-time and part-time positions, including managers, will be available. Employees will be cross-trained in everything from customer service to stocking shelves, packing customer orders and preparing food offerings for customers each day. Pay will start at $15 per hour and will include benefits, according to the company's announcement.
See the complete report by the Chicago Sun-Times at chicago.suntimes.com.
