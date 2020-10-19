Restrictions likely for at least two suburban regions

DuPage, Kane and Will counties are on the verge of having state-mandated COVID-19 resurgence restrictions imposed after regional test positivity rates surpassed warning thresholds, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Two suburban regions -- Region 8 with DuPage and Kane counties and Region 7 with Will and Kankakee counties -- are now both exceeding the state's 8% threshold for test positivity rates, according to IDPH figures.

Both regions have been over the 8% threshold for two days, a third day would trigger the resurgence mitigation plan.

Both regions will likely have business and gathering restrictions imposed until the positivity rates decline. That usually takes several weeks as the state bans indoor food and bar service during that time as well as limiting gatherings to 25 or fewer.

The southernmost Illinois region of 19 counties is also exceeding the positivity rate threshold, according to IDPH figures.

State health officials also announced 22 more COVID-19 deaths Monday and 3,113 new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed as well.

Earlier in the day, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city was in the midst of a "second surge" of the virus and warned residents to heed precautions or face a bevy of business and gathering restrictions the city underwent last spring.

The state's death toll from the disease now stands at 9,236, while 347,161 Illinois residents have been infected as well.

IDPH is reporting 97% of those who have contracted COVID-19 have since fully recovered, but the state is also experiencing widespread growth in cases, hospitalizations and death.

The state's infection rate is now at 5.4%, based on a seven-day average. The previous Monday, the rate was just 4.3%.

Hospitals statewide reported Sunday that 2,096 patients were being treated, and 485 of them in intensive care. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs increased by 77 from Saturday to Sunday.

IDPH officials are also reporting the state is averaging 34 deaths each day over the past week from the virus. A month ago, the state was averaging 21 deaths a day from COVID-19.