Panel discussion Oct. 25 on voter suppression

The Schaumburg-Hoffman Estates alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area will present a virtual "red carpet" event featuring a documentary about voter suppression followed by a panel discussion.

The event will take place on Zoom from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

The documentary is "All In: The Fight for Democracy," an Amazon original released in September and directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes.

The viewing of the documentary be followed by a panel discussion featuring: Traci O'Neal Ellis, chief human resources officer, chief equity officer and chief legal officer for the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy; the Rev. Clyde H. Brooks, chairman of the Illinois Commission on Diversity and Human Relations; and Patrick Watson, Democratic state central committeeman for the 6th District and head of political action for DuPage County NAACP.

The panel moderator will be attorney Chantelle Porter-Moss of A. Traub and Associates.

To register, visit the League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area at lwvpalatinearea.org/calendar.html.