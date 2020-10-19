Glenview police investigating Sunday hit-and-run

Police are investigating a Sunday night hit-and-run in Glenview.

Glenview police received a report about 8:45 p.m. of a man down on the 3500 block of Milwaukee Avenue. Officers found a man in his 40s who had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, police said, but the vehicle had left the scene before police arrived.

The Glenview Fire Department took the man to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Glenview police at (847) 729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line, (847) 901-6055.