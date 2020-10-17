Police: Wauconda man killed after SUV drives off expressway

A 23-year-old Wauconda man was killed Friday when the SUV he was driving veered off Interstate 290 near Elmhurst and plummeted onto a roadway below, where it struck another vehicle.

Jack Giannini was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 1:12 p.m. Friday at I-290 just east of Grand Avenue, Illinois State Police said Saturday.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Robert J. Doyle of Addison, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, Giannini was driving a 2011 Jeep utility vehicle west on I-290 when, for unknown reasons, it went off the roadway to the left, drove into a ditch and then went airborne before falling onto Grand Avenue.

The SUV then struck the driver's side of a 2016 Ford utility vehicle Doyle was driving on Grand Avenue under I-290, state police said.

Grand Avenue was closed for nearly five hours while police investigated the crash.