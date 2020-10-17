Former pastor removed from Chicago church over sex abuse allegation

The Rev. Daniel McCarthy, former pastor at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish and School, has been removed from his duties at the Norwood Park church while the Archdiocese of Chicago investigates a decades-old sexual abuse allegation.

McCarthy was accused of sexually abusing a minor about 50 years ago during his time at the now-closed Angel Guardian Orphanage in West Ridge, Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote in a letter to the St. Elizabeth community.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.