Pumpkin carving at Volo Bog coming Sunday

Pumpkin carving will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. Cost is $8 per pumpkin payable on arrival. Registration is required. Email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov or call (815) 344-1294. Meet by the flagpole. Friends of Volo Bog and volunteers will direct guests in carving a simple jack-o'-lantern or a complex work of art. Work will be on safely spaced picnic tables throughout the haunted picnic area. Masks will be required when helpers are nearby. Bring your own or use provided tools.