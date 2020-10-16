New COVID-19 infections hit 4,554, officials cite 'blatant disregard' for mask, distancing rules

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 4,554 Friday, a new high after Thursday's record 4,015, and deaths from the respiratory disease came to 38, triggering a warning about Illinoisans "blatantly disregarding" face mask and social distancing rules.

The latest results come with 87,759 virus tests performed in the last 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

Patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 reached 2,016 as of Thursday night, which is the most since June 12 when hospitalizations hit 2,117. The seven-day average for hospitalizations is 1,874.

Meanwhile, 34 counties including DeKalb, Kane, McHenry and Will received a state warning for metrics indicating a risk of an outbreak.

Public gatherings at bars and clubs, college parties and sports, weddings, funerals and family get-togethers were among the reasons for the caution, the IDPH said.

"Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings," health department officials said.

COVID-19 cases statewide are at 336,174 and the number of people dying since the pandemic began is 9,165.

The virus test positivity rate is 5.1%, reflecting rising trends in October.

The state actually recorded 5,368 infections on Sept. 4 but that included cases that were backlogged because of data processing problems that have been corrected.