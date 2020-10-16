Naperville police question people of interest after shots fired in apartment

Police are seeking a person of interest after shots were fired in a Naperville apartment, but no one was injured.

Officers responded to the apartment complex in the 1300 block of Modaff Road at 2:50 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a person with a weapon there, according to a news release from Naperville police.

Police reported that they found people with handguns running in the hallway from an apartment and that those people then ran from police back to the apartment, where multiple shots were fired inside a bedroom.

The release did not specify the number of armed people.

Police are questioning multiple people of interest who were in the apartment and are searching for someone who jumped from a third-floor window and fled the area in a dark-colored sedan. Police did not have a physical description of that person.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.