Collection of household items for homeless vets in Arlington Heights and Palatine.

Military Outreach USA is collecting household items to support veterans exiting homelessness at locations in Arlington Heights and Palatine.

The donated items are veterans who will be moving into their first apartment or home after being homeless. Typically, these veterans will move into an empty space. They will need everything from kitchen items and cleaning supplies to linens and toiletries.

Supplies can be dropped off between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily at American Legion Post 208, 121 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights; or American Legion Post 690, 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine.

Military Outreach USA teams will pick up the donations and deliver them to VA Hospitals.

More information is at www.militaryoutreachusa.org.