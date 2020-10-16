Black suffragettes topic of Barrington library program

"Black Suffragettes: Then and Now" is the topic of a program Monday night presented by the League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area in collaboration with the Barrington Area Library. The event, which will be online rather than in person, runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Audra Wilson, former executive director of the League of Women Voters Illinois and current CEO of the Shriver Center on Poverty and Law, will highlight Black suffragettes and how their work resonates with current efforts toward racial justice.

Despite the contributions of Black women to the suffragette movement, which resulted in ratification of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago giving women the right to vote, it was not until 1965 that the voting rights of Black women were fulfilled.

To register and receive an online link to attend the event, go to tinyurl.com/yyzsehfb.