Aurora police seek missing man

Aurora police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 60-year-old man.

Jaime Lechuga was last seen driving a red pickup truck with carpet rolls in the bed about 6:15 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of East New York Street.

He is described as white, 5-foot-7 and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said that Lechuga has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Lechuga's whereabouts is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5539 or dial 911.