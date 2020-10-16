Aurora police seek missing man
Updated 10/16/2020 11:32 PM
Aurora police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 60-year-old man.
Jaime Lechuga was last seen driving a red pickup truck with carpet rolls in the bed about 6:15 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of East New York Street.
He is described as white, 5-foot-7 and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said that Lechuga has a condition that places him in danger.
Anyone with information regarding Lechuga's whereabouts is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5539 or dial 911.
