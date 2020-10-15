Westmont man accused of having child porn

A Westmont man was charged Thursday with three counts of possessing child pornography.

Steven Kuchan, 29, of the 0-100 West Block of Oakley Drive North, was arrested at his home Thursday morning after DuPage County sheriff's deputies and Westmont police searched his electronics and recovered several illicit videos, according to a news release from the DuPage County sheriff's office. Police secured their search warrant as part of an undercover investigation.

"I couldn't be more proud of the work of our digital forensic investigators and the work they do to secure rock-solid cases against these suspects," Sheriff James Mendrick said in the news release. "However, it is disheartening that there are so many of these types of cases throughout the county to keep them busy."

Kuchan is being held on $25,000 bail, and he must post 10% to be released pending trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 9.