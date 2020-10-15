Palatine mother, daughter face drug charges

A Palatine mother and daughter face drug charges stemming from an undercover investigation by the Illinois State Police North Central Narcotics Task Force.

Maria Basulto-Alcazar, 35, is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. She was ordered held on no bail Thursday in Rolling Meadows because, prosecutors say, she is on probation for a 2019 conviction for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Her daughter, Elena Basulto-Alcazar, 18, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was ordered held on a $20,000 I-bond, meaning she will not have to post any money to be released from custody.

According to prosecutors, an undercover state police officer met with Maria Basulto-Alcazar on multiple occasions beginning on Sept. 18, when he arranged to purchase 4.1 grams of cocaine from her for $275 on the 1500 block of North Rand Road in Palatine. On Sept. 25, the undercover officer purchased 18.4 grams of cocaine from her for $1,100, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Loukas Kalliantasis. He paid the same amount on Oct. 6 for 18.7 grams of cocaine, Kalliantasis said. On Wednesday, the undercover officer met with her to purchase 28.8 grams of cocaine for $1,500, at which point she was arrested, Kalliantasis said.

Prosecutors says Elena Basulto-Alcazar was in the passenger's seat of a vehicle that police stopped for a traffic violation Wednesday on the 1700 block of North Rand Road in Palatine. After the stop, Elena Basulto-Alcazar tried to leave the scene with a backpack, Kalliantasis said. After searching the backpack, officers recovered more than 5.9 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and multiple canisters with suspected marijuana, he said. Both defendants return to court Oct. 20.