Layoffs, attrition part of Cook County's plan to close $409 million deficit

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's plan to bridge a $409.2 million budget deficit is expected to include layoffs and the loss of hundreds of jobs through attrition. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times, 2019

Cook County officials plan to propose a $6.9 billion budget Thursday, closing a $409.2 million shortfall through a mix of layoffs, cutting vacant positions and tapping into reserves to effectively weather the long feared "rainy day" elected officials always worry about.

In the recommendation that Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to unveil for the county's general operating budget, 659 vacant positions -- 300 of them in the sheriff's office -- are slated to be cut as part of a plan to close a gap of $222.2 million.

At Cook County Health, 130 people could be laid off as part of a proposed plan to address a separate $187 million budget deficit, though officials say the number of layoffs could wind up being half that by the time the spending plan is final.

