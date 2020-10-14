Wheaton police foil burglary attempt at Chick-fil-A

Wheaton police officers thwarted a burglary attempt early Wednesday morning at a Chick-fil-A in a Danada shopping center.

Police were called about 4 a.m. to an activated alarm at the restaurant near Butterfield and East Loop roads.

During their investigation, officers ended up interrupting a burglary in progress, Deputy Police Chief P.J. Youker said.

Officers took two suspects into custody without incident. Police expect to release the names of the individuals along with possible criminal charges once their investigation is complete.

No individuals or officers were hurt, police said.

At 5:39 a.m., the city put out a notification alerting residents to an increased police presence near the Chick-fil-A. The restaurant was closed Wednesday morning while police conducted the investigation.