The state's tips for a safe Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings this fall

State officials are warning against a single large table at Thanksgiving as well as buffet-style setups, in light of the risk of COVID-19. Courtesy of Texas de Brazil/Benjamin Gibson, 2015

Here are some ideas to protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19 during any upcoming holiday gatherings, courtesy of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

• Don't stuff your house. Try to limit the size of gatherings and hold activities outside when possible.

• Try to seat people at individual tables instead of one large one. Wear masks when not eating or drinking. Open windows.

• When serving food, avoid buffet-style meals. Try to have one person in charge of filling the plates.

• Plan ahead with guests to limit activities two weeks before a get-together in order to reduce exposure to germs.

• Shop after-hours and order items online.

• When traveling, wear masks and prepare for long lines at airports. When driving, try to limit unnecessary stops on the way and bring snacks or water.