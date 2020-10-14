Naperville police searching for missing teen

Naperville police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Mallory Glass of Naperville was last seen around midnight in the city's downtown area wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and tennis shoes, according to a news release.

Police were contacted about 8:15 p.m. Sunday by two Naperville families who reported that their juvenile daughters had run away, officials said. One of the girls was found Tuesday and returned to her family.

Mallory was still missing as of Wednesday morning and is believed to be with an unknown man, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to immediately call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.