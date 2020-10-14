Hainesville water system flushing
Updated 10/14/2020 2:04 PM
The village of Hainesville water department will be flushing the water systems during the week of Oct. 19. Signs will be posted at the subdivision entrances during the flushing. Residents may experience some water discoloration, pressure variation and turbidity. Anyone with questions should contact the village hall at (847) 223-2032.
