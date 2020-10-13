Prosecutors: 'Cheer' star from Naperville assaulted teen in a bathroom

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris, who has been charged with production of child pornography, talks with Greta Gerwig on the red carpet at the Oscars on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles. Harris is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday. Associated Press

Federal prosecutors say "Cheer" star Jerry Harris has "exploited and violated" at least 10 boys, "exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator" and should stay behind bars.

They also allege that Harris, who is from Naperville, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy in an unlocked public bathroom at a cheer event "with other individuals coming and going" -- suggesting either that he "wanted to be caught or he simply cannot control his impulses."

The claims appear in a nine-page memo filed Tuesday ahead of a detention hearing for Harris, who was arrested by the FBI nearly a month ago and charged with production of child pornography. The memo also alleges Harris destroyed his cellphone upon learning of the investigation -- and then continued to "victimize minor boys" with a new one.

Harris, 21, is being held at the downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

