Prosecutors: 'Cheer' star from Naperville assaulted teen in a bathroom
Federal prosecutors say "Cheer" star Jerry Harris has "exploited and violated" at least 10 boys, "exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator" and should stay behind bars.
They also allege that Harris, who is from Naperville, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy in an unlocked public bathroom at a cheer event "with other individuals coming and going" -- suggesting either that he "wanted to be caught or he simply cannot control his impulses."
The claims appear in a nine-page memo filed Tuesday ahead of a detention hearing for Harris, who was arrested by the FBI nearly a month ago and charged with production of child pornography. The memo also alleges Harris destroyed his cellphone upon learning of the investigation -- and then continued to "victimize minor boys" with a new one.
Harris, 21, is being held at the downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday
