 

Illinois death toll from COVID-19 tops 9,000

  • More than 9,000 Illinois residents have now died from COVID-19 infections, according to the state's public health department.

      More than 9,000 Illinois residents have now died from COVID-19 infections, according to the state's public health department.

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 10/13/2020 12:47 PM

The death toll from COVID-19 has topped 9,000 in Illinois.

State health officials announced the grim milestone today as 29 more deaths from the virus were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities from the respiratory disease to 9,026 since the outbreak began.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"More than 9,000 Illinoisans -- our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, family, friends and neighbors -- have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, leaving tens of thousands more to grieve loved ones lost too soon," Governor JB Pritzker said in a news release. "As we pause today to mourn these individual and collective losses, may we find strength in the tools we have to protect our communities: Wearing a mask, watching our distance and respecting public health and each other."

Another 2,851 new cases of the disease were also diagnosed, bringing the number of infections to 324,743 for Illinois residents.

The new cases announced today are from a batch of 55,993 test results, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

The state's infection rate remains at 4.3% for the second consecutive day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

Hospitalizations are back above 1,800, according to IDPH figures. Statewide, hospitals reported 1,848 patients were being treated for COVID-19 Monday. Of those hospitalized, 406 were in intensive care.

