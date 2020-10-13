Feder: Whitney Reynolds brings 'voice of hope' to PBS stations nationwide
Updated 10/13/2020 6:20 AM
Ten years after Whitney Reynolds began hosting and producing a weekly inspirational talk show from Chicago, her dream of going national just came true, Robert Feder writes.
Starting January 6, "The Whitney Reynolds Show" will be offered to PBS stations nationwide through the National Educational Telecommunications Association program distribution service.
From her home base on Lakeshore PBS WYIN-Channel 56, where her show airs at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Reynolds currently appears on five other PBS stations and Amazon Prime Video.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
