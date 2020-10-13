Bloomingdale VFW accepting entries for scholarship program

High school students from Bloomingdale, Roselle or Medina can vie for a chance to win thousands of dollars and a trip to Washington, D.C., through the VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition.

Local students must submit their entries to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Bloomingdale Post 7539 by Oct. 31. The post winner advances to the district level, from which that winner moves on to the state competition.

The first place winner from each state wins a minimum of $1,000, according to the program's website. The national winner is awarded a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient's college, university or vocational/technical school.

To participate, students must write and record a three- to five-minute essay on the topic, "Is this the country the founders envisioned?" The recording, typed essay and entry form must be sent to VFW Post 7539 c/o Bloomingdale Library, 101 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale.