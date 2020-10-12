Newly-paved lanes of Randall Road to be opened this week at Bunker Hill Drive in Algonquin

The newly-paved lanes of Randall Road will be open this week from the Bunker Hill Drive intersection in Algonquin to the southern limit of the project.

Drivers should prepare for intermittent lane closures as workers make the switch over to directing traffic onto the new lanes, according to a project update sent out over the weekend.

The update urged drivers to be aware of road workers facilitating the shift to the new road as "interruptions to traffic will occur."

The new pavement is the latest completion in a series of improvements planned for Randall Road and the intersecting portion of Algonquin Road, according to the project's website.

The project, which was approved in 2013 and started construction in 2018, aims to make improvements to an area that it calls the "gateway to McHenry County" in order to reduce traffic buildup and "sustain the economic viability and regional mobility" of the area, according to the website.

As part of the project, a pedestrian underpass was recently constructed between Harnish Drive and Bunker Hill/Huntington Drive with the ultimate goal of connecting existing paths in the area to make it more accessible for bikers and other pedestrians.

The underpass will also connect to a new multiuse path that will be paved along the east side of Randall Road and the south side of Algonquin Road, according to an overview of the project.