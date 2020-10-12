New 'Ladder of Light' firefighter memorial coming to Naperville

In 2014, Naperville artist Paul Kuhn completed a sculpture constructed out of railroad spikes to memorialize the victims of a 1946 train wreck. Now, he has been chosen to create a new firefighter memorial that is expected to be dedicated this December along Jefferson Avenue. Daily Herald file photo

"Ladder of Light," created by Naperville artist Paul Kuhn, depicts a firefighter climbing a ladder that is only visible at night, when beams of light shine from beneath the sculpture's base. The memorial is slated to be dedicated along Jefferson Avenue this December to honor those who have died in the line of duty. Courtesy of Paul Kuhn

Paul Kuhn was sure he had crafted a solid plan for a new firefighter sculpture that would adorn the small Naperville plaza nestled along Jefferson Avenue.

So he did what he often does after coming up with a great idea. He tried to beat it.

It's an unpredictable and occasionally rewarding exercise, though Kuhn had little faith in this case that any secondary concept could outdo his original. Still, the Naperville artist stayed true to his ritual, pacing back and forth and listening to music.

That's when a new idea stopped him in his tracks -- a better, riskier and more distinctive design that conveys the nobility and bravery of those who dedicate their lives to the fire service: A firefighter climbing a ladder that's only visible at night.

In the daylight, the gender- and race-neutral firefighter will appear to be leaning forward in an action pose with all its weight resting on the ball of one foot, Kuhn said. The illusion of a ladder will appear in the darkness using beams of light shining from beneath the base, potentially changing the observer's interpretation, he said.

"For them to go up a ladder into danger really symbolizes what bravery is all about," Kuhn said. "To have the daytime look and then to have it be fulfilled at night ... it'll be impactful. I think people will be able to take several meanings away from it."

The sculpture, called "Ladder of Light," is slated to become the 51st piece of public art sponsored by the Century Walk Corp., enhancing and replacing an existing firefighter memorial just west of the Jefferson Avenue Bridge, Chairman Brand Bobosky said.

A dedication of the sculpture is planned for December in remembrance of the 50th anniversary of a fire truck crash that killed Lt. Richard Rechenmacher, engineer Jerry Herring and firefighter Bernard Petrowski of the Naperville Fire Department.

They, along with Lt. G.S. Winckler, who died during a training exercise several years later, have been memorialized for years on a boulder that currently sits at the center of the plaza. The names of the four firefighters will be incorporated into the replacement memorial, Chief Mark Puknaitis said.

The site will be multifaceted, he said, paying tribute to firefighters who have sacrificed their lives, while also highlighting Naperville's history. Informational signage is expected to detail the growth of the city's fire service from a small volunteer operation to the third-largest department in the state.

For years, Puknaitis has been wanting to update the memorial to better convey that dual message, he said. The opportunity presented itself through a partnership with Century Walk, a nonprofit that specializes in public art initiatives and can lead fundraising efforts.

The city of Naperville has awarded $50,000 to help fund the sculpture through its Special Events and Cultural Amenities program, funding for which is derived from a citywide 1% food and beverage tax. Project leaders are now hoping to double that initial contribution through additional donations.

Any money raised in excess of the memorial costs will go toward a community effort, possibly involving firefighters and their families, Puknaitis said, though details have yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Kuhn has been working diligently in his Naperville studio to build the larger-than-life sculpture out of steel, using real Naperville fire equipment as a guide for modeling the firefighter's gear.

To incorporate the lighting component, he has teamed up with Dark Moon Designs, led by artists Natalia Janusz and Paul Thomas, as well as Arlington Heights-based Intelligent Lighting Creations, the same company behind the annual "Illumination: Tree Lights" display at the Morton Arboretum.

Kuhn is no stranger to creating centerpiece artwork, he said, noting some of his pieces have been showcased at major music festivals. He also built Century Walk's 45th piece of art out of refashioned railroad spikes to memorialize the victims of a 1946 train wreck that killed 45 passengers. That sculpture, "Tragedy to Triumph," was dedicated in 2014 at the Naperville Metra station.

Like the railroad piece, "Ladder of Light" is a little unconventional, Kuhn said, evoking a sense of nervous excitement, as he explained the concept to the fire department and project leaders. He could tell by the looks on their faces that his design was a winner.

"I think the reason they went with this idea is because it was so different," Kuhn said. "To see people excited about your idea and perhaps having it move forward is just exhilarating as an artist."