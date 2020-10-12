Illinois reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 2,742 Monday and 13 more people died of the respiratory disease, officials said, as some key health metrics ticked in the wrong direction.

The virus test positivity rate is 4.3% based on a seven-day average, in contrast with 3.4% a week ago on Oct. 5.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois was 1,764 as of Sunday night, lower than the seven-day average of 1,752. But it represents a 9.8% increase from 1,595 -- the daily average of patients between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4.

Labs processed 47,579 tests in the last 24 hours for a total of 6.36 million.

The state's recovery rate is 96%, which refers to the percentage of people who tested positive for the virus and have not died in 42 days since infection.

The state's COVID-19 caseload has grown to 321,892 since the pandemic started with 8,997 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Among the Illinoisans succumbing to the disease are a Will County man in his 70s, and four Cook County residents -- a woman in her 50s, two men in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.