Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Wheeling

A woman remained in critical condition Sunday after being struck by a car in Wheeling, police said.

The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. Friday on the 1400 block of East Lake-Cook Road, near a vehicle entrance to the Walmart there.

The woman was walking from the north side of the road to the south side when she was struck by an eastbound car, Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Joseph Licari said.

She was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she remained Sunday, police said.

The driver cooperated with investigators and no tickets have been issued, Licari said.

"At this time, there is nothing indicative of anything beyond a terrible crash," he said in an email.