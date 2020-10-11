Mundelein offers trick-or-treating signs
Updated 10/11/2020 5:27 PM
With many people concerned about spreading the COVID-19 virus, Mundelein officials have released a sign residents can display to discourage trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
The sign, in fall colors, indicates the resident isn't participating in the annual tradition. It can be downloaded at mundelein.org/home/showdocument?id=1685.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.