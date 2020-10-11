Drive-through flu shot clinics

State Sen. Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods is providing drive-through flu shot clinics in his 26th District in October.

Residents with insurance or Medicare can drive up, fill out the paperwork, and receive the flu shot provided by Walgreens.

The clinics are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Libertyville Senior Center, 135 W. Church St., Libertyville; and Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Algonquin Township, 3702 Route 14, Crystal Lake.

Participants must bring their insurance or Medicare/Medicare B cards, and face coverings will be required. Flu shots are free for those with Medicare B. All others should check with their insurance company for costs.