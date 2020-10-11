District 64 seeking volunteers for committees
Updated 10/11/2020 5:24 PM
Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 officials are seeking volunteers for several committees. Members are wanted for a strategic planning committee, a pandemic advisory committee, a diversity task force and a kindergarten exploration committee. If you're interested in participating, fill out a survey at d64.org/news/1692595/d64-seeking-committee-volunteers. The deadline for the survey is Monday.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.