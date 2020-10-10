Illinois COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Oct. 9

Suburbs' portion There have been 140,072 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 44.7% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,227 deaths in the suburbs, representing 47% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 68,877 cases and 2,302 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 83,510 cases and 2,987 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,559 cases and 108 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,499 cases and 20 deaths in Palatine, 1,235 cases and 76 deaths in Wheeling, 1,287 cases and 23 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,246 cases and 39 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,209 cases and 26 deaths in Streamwood, 1,109 cases and 12 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,030 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 941 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 795 cases and 14 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 652 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 613 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 604 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 426 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 234 cases and 21 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 18,930 cases and 577 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 1,399 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,359 cases and 11 deaths in Addison, 1,208 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 1,074 cases and 14 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,009 cases and 30 deaths in Carol Stream, 999 cases and 47 deaths in Elmhurst, 930 cases and 31 deaths in Lombard, 801 cases and 25 deaths in Wheaton, 780 cases and 16 deaths in Bensenville, 794 cases and 12 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 625 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 540 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 479 cases and 4 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 18,056 cases and 481 deaths Friday.

• Most recent top counts: 4,125 to 4,129 in Waukegan, 1,105 to 1,109 in Round Lake Beach, 675 to 679 in Mundelein, 635 to 639 in Gurnee, 455 to 459 in Round Lake, 360 to 364 in Vernon Hills, 350 to 354 in Lake Zurich, 330 to 334 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 290 to 294 in Libertyville, 290 to 294 in Grayslake, 270 to 274 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 14,036 cases with 334 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 4,908 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 3,178 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,297 in Carpentersville, 1,088 in St. Charles, 680 in South Elgin, 526 in Geneva, 407 in Batavia, 377 in North Aurora, 180 in Hampshire, 148 in Algonquin (Kane County portion), 156 in Gilberts and 155 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County• 4,992 cases and 119 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 15,202 cases and 398 deaths listed on its website Friday.

• Cases per town include 1,129 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 210 in Aurora (Will County portion).