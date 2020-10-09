Hit-and-run driver kills woman in wheelchair in St. Charles

St. Charles police have released a photo of what they say is the pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run Friday that killed an 88-year-old Chicago woman in a wheelchair who was crossing a street with her adult son. Courtesy of St. Charles Police Department

Police are seeking the hit-and-run driver who killed an 88-year-old Chicago woman in a wheelchair as she crossed a street Friday afternoon in St. Charles.

Police said the woman, whose name is being withheld, was crossing North 3rd Street at West Main Street (Route 64) with her adult son just after 4 p.m.

A pickup truck waiting at the light began making a right turn from southbound 3rd Street to westbound Main Street when it struck the woman in the crosswalk.

The pickup then continued west on Main Street without stopping, police said.

Paramedics took the woman, who was found unconscious, to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they are looking for a 2016 Dodge Ram, Cummins Edition, 4-door pickup truck driven by a white man of unspecified age wearing a black T-shirt.

The pickup is described as having chrome outside mirrors, chrome door handles and spoked chrome rims. Police have released a photo of the truck.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information about this crash or the whereabouts of the vehicle or driver to call the St. Charles Police Department at (630) 377-4435 or 911.

Information also can be left on the department's anonymous tip line at (866) 378-4267 or at stcharlesil.gov/report-crimedrug-tip.