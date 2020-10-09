DuPage's COVID-19 testing site to be closed Monday
Updated 10/9/2020 10:32 AM
DuPage County's COVID-19 testing site in Wheaton will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Columbus Day.
The health department's public health centers in Addison, Lombard, West Chicago, Westmont and Wheaton also will be closed for the holiday. But the health department's Crisis Hotline (630) 627-1700 will remain in operation.
The COVID-19 testing site will reopen at 7 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13. All offices will reopen at their regular times that day.
