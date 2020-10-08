New COVID-19 cases exceed 3,000 for the first time since May

New cases of COVID-19 exceeded 3,000 Thursday for the first time since mid-May, state health officials announced.

Officials reported 32 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 3,059 new cases were diagnosed as well. The new cases come from a sample of 72,491 test results, moving the state's seven-day rolling average infection rate to 3.7%.

The state reported 5,368 new cases in early September, but that was after computer issues were remedied allowing the Illinois Department of Public Health to finally input several days worth of missing cases. May 14 was the last time the state recorded more than 3,000 new cases for a single day, according to IDPH records.

The state's death toll now stands at 8,910 from resipartory disease as 310,700 people have now been infected by the virus since the outbreak began also.

Illinois is one of 22 states where the seven-day average number of new cases is exceeding 15 for every 100,000 people. The state's rate is 16 per 100,000 residents. The five states that border Illinois also have rates exceeding 15 new cases for every 100,000. That includes Wisconsin, which has one of the highest per capita rates currently at 41 new cases each day for every 100,000 residents, worrying some local health officials.